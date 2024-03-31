WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,085.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 151,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $785,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $649,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

