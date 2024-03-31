Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the February 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLR opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.69. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.