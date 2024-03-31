Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.81.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 799,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after buying an additional 36,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,623,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 97,535 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,203,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

