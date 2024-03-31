Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

