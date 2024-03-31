Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2028 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.10.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 125,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 83,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

