Westhampton Capital LLC Takes $399,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

