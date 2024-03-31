Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 850 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,969,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,205,000 after buying an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,787,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after acquiring an additional 467,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sonoco Products

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.