Westhampton Capital LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $87.15 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

