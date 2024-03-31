Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Western Digital by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961,971 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth $89,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 29.3% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,451,000 after acquiring an additional 563,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Western Digital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $68.24. 7,935,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,879. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

