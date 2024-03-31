Western Asset Total Return ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WBND)

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $20.17 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,398,000.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.