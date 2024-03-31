Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $434.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.44. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

