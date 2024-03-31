Wells Fargo & Company Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $45.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $39.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $33.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,879,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $389,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

