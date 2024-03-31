Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

