Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Up 35.2% in March

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the February 29th total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Webuy Global Stock Performance
WBUY stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44. Webuy Global has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $14.30.
About Webuy Global
