Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $47,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $213.15. 2,699,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,880. The stock has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.22 and a 200-day moving average of $179.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.57.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

