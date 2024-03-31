Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.60.

WMT opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $47.82 and a one year high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.38%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 497,205 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,990,016 shares of company stock worth $1,693,978,567. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

