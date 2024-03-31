W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,017.30. 165,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $959.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $836.38.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

