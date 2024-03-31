Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,473,900 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 29th total of 4,589,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,043.5 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $29.82 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.