Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in March

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,473,900 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the February 29th total of 4,589,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,043.5 days.
Vonovia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $29.82 on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.48.
Vonovia Company Profile
