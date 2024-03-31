Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Purchases £568,215 in Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VODGet Free Report) insider Van Boxmeer purchased 823,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £568,215 ($718,077.85).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 70.46 ($0.89) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 213.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 62.71 ($0.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.05 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 71.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.86) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 99.80 ($1.26).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

