Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Price Performance

VSAC opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. Vision Sensing Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $994,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vision Sensing Acquisition by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Vision Sensing Acquisition Company Profile

Vision Sensing Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies with operations in vision sensing technologies, including hardware chip solutions, VST-related application software, artificial intelligence, and other peripheral technologies that assist to integrate and/or supplement VST applications.

