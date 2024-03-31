Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $22.90 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Institutional Trading of Vipshop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

