Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 29th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VIOT opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Viomi Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Viomi Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

