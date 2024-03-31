Vigil Neuroscience’s (VIGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vigil Neuroscience from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of VIGL opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

