VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the February 29th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VersaBank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.80. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

Get VersaBank alerts:

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 million. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VBNK. Raymond James lifted their price target on VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded VersaBank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VersaBank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VersaBank during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 24.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VersaBank

(Get Free Report)

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VersaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VersaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.