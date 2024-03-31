Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

