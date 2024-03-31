Verge (XVG) Market Cap Hits $113.39 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. Verge has a total market capitalization of $113.39 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verge has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,674.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.13 or 0.00851974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00144221 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00047947 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00181373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00137809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

