Velas (VLX) Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $47.16 million and $899,852.78 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00075545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00026111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,573,640,688 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

