Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Raised by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. 3,008,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

