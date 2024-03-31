Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.