Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,000.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

