Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. 5,326,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

