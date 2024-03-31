Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after acquiring an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.88. The stock had a trading volume of 368,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,024. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.06.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
