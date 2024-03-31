Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Mainsail Financial Group LLC

Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.88. The company had a trading volume of 368,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,024. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

