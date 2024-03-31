Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,773 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

