Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2477 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.70. 14,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,539. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.27. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,551.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

