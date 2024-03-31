Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.61. 872,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,399. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $47.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1462 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

