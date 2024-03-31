Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2812 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $72.33. The stock had a trading volume of 760,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,298. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.25.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 51,335 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.