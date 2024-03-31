Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Sharper & Granite LLC

Sharper & Granite LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

