Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2954 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.41. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

