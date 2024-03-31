Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Plans Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2749 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB opened at $76.50 on Friday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47.

