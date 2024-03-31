VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.48 (NYSEARCA:DESK)

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.479 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DESK traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.48. VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $41.20.
