VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK) Declares $0.48 Dividend

VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:DESK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.479 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Office and Commercial REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.