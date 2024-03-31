VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Plans Dividend of $0.30

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.3004 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company had a trading volume of 292,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,627. The company has a market cap of $211.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

