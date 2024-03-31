VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) Plans Dividend of $0.10

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.69. 5,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,534. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 174,808 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

