VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Sold by Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. decreased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up 1.7% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,466,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,547,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 838,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 129,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,046,000 after purchasing an additional 129,104 shares during the period.

BATS:ITM opened at $46.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

