VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC) Declares $0.17 Dividend

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1733 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA INC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 67 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552. VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $27.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Get VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 32.89% of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.