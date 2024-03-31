VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1733 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INC traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.18. 67 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552. VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:INC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 32.89% of VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that provides broad exposure across income-producing asset classes. The fund invests in US-listed ETPs selected for income and risk-adjusted returns.

