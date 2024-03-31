VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Declares $0.04 Dividend

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0408 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

VanEck China Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CBON traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490. VanEck China Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck China Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBON. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck China Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 41,883 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck China Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

