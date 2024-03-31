US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Announces Dividend of $0.16

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ USVN opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (USVN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 7-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 7-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 7-year tenor on the yield curve.

