US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN) Announces Dividend of $0.16

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1638 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ USVN opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.65. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $50.78.
About US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF
