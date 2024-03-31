US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UTHY)

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Shares of UTHY opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $52.15.
