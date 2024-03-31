US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:UTWO)

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1793 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
UTWO opened at $48.09 on Friday. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
